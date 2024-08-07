August 2024 Primary Results: State House races in Washtenaw County

Control of the state House of Representatives will be at stake in November, with all 110 seats up for election. Right now, Democrats have the majority, but only by two seats. Right now there are 56-Democrats and 54-Republicans.

In the primary races to make the November ballot in Washtenaw County:

23rd District Democrat Jason Morgan was unopposed in the primary. Morgan will face Republican David Stamp of Northville. He defeated Miram Corvino Tuesday, taking almost 64-percent of the vote.

The primaries were uncontested in the 31st district. Incumbent Democrat Reggie Miller of Van Buren township will face Republican Dale Biniecki of Monroe.

There were three Republicans running in the Republican primary for the 32nd State House District. Martin Church of Ypsilanti will challenge incumbent Democrat Jimmy Wilson Jr. in November after taking almost 44-percent of the vote. Wilson was unopposed on Tuesday.

After the November election there will be new representation in the 33rd State House District. Democrat Felica Brabec decided against seeking a third term in order to focus on her planned run for the 15th District State Senate Seat currently held by Democrat Jeff Irwin. He will be term limited out in two years. The Democratic primary featured Brabec’s legislative aid, Morgan Foreman, and Ann Arbor School Board president, Rima Mohammed. Foreman won the race by about a two-to-one margin. She moves on to the November ballot against Republican Jason Rogers of Saline who was unopposed on Tuesday.

There were only uncontested candidates in the 46th District. Incumbent Republcian Kathy Schmaltz and Democrat Daniel Mahoney will run off in November. Both are from Jackson.

In the 47th District, Incumbent Democrat Carrie Rheingans of Ann Arbor was uncontested. Teresa Spiegelberg defeated Tammy May Keller with just over 60-percent voter support in the Republican primary.

And, in the 48th State House District, Republicans Tawn Beliger of South Lyon ran against Brian Ignatowski of Pinckney for the right to challenge Incumbent Democrat Jennifer Conlin in November. Ignatowski took the night with just over 56-percent of the vote.

