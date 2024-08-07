Voters reject Whitmore Lake Schools bond proposal

Voters in the Whitmore Lake School District shot down a bond proposal that would have borrowed $53.5 million for school and infrastructure repairs. The measure was rejected by a better than 60-40% margin.

Superintendent Tom DeKeyser says he’s disappointed because there are still a lot of repairs to be made in the district. He was hoping voters would support them and other modernizations.

DeKeyser says they’ll have to consider some alternative funding sources with the defeat of the bond issue.

“We’re probably going to have to look into things called energy bonds to address some of our heating and cooling equipment needs and potentially leverage our sinking fund a little bit more heavily than we had planned.”



DeKeyser says he thinks their campaign to let people know about the need for improvements was a good one. He says it appears similar proposals failed around the state and voters were just not supportive of any tax increases.

