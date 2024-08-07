August 2024 Primary Results: Washtenaw County Sheriff's race and other county office results

The most watched race of the primary election season has been for Washtenaw County Sheriff. Incumbent Democrat Jerry Clayton did not seek another term. In a close race, Alyshia Dyer beat Derrick Jackson in the Democratic primary with Ken Magee finishing far behind. Dyer won by less than 400-votes. She is a former Sheriff’s deputy with nearly 10-yers on road and marine patrol. Jackson has spent the last 14-years as Director of Community Engagement in the Sheriff’s Office. He took percent of the vote to move on to the November ballot.

Washtenaw County’s Incumbent Clerk and Register of Deeds Lawrence Kestenbaum fended off a challenge from Shelly Brock in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. Kestenbaum garnered over 64-percent of the vote. He’ll face Samantha Strayer of Dexter in November. Strayer defeated Adam de Angeli in Tuesday’s Republican Primary.

Washtenaw County will have a new Treasurer after the November election. After 28-years in the position, Democrat Catherine McClary decided against running for re-election. Latitia Lamelle Sharp was uncontested in the Democratic primary Tuesday. She’ll face Republican Robert Zimmerman in November. Zimmerman won the GOP primary, taking 67-percent of the vote.

While Washtenaw County will also have a new Water Resources Commissioner after the general election in November, primary election day was uneventful. Democrat Gretchen Driskell and Republican Lisa Gubaci-Root were both unopposed. Incumbent Democrat Evan Pratt has decided to retire to spend time more time with family.

Democrat Eli Savet is almost assured of serving another term as Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney. Savet was unopposed Tuesday and there are no Republicans running in the general election.

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Races:

There were only three contested primary races in the Washtenaw County Commission’s nine districts.

5th District Democrat, and current chair of the Board of Commissioners Justin Hodge faced two challengers Tuesday, including former State Representative Ronnie Peterson. The other candidate was Lisa Mills-Chapman. Hodge will advance to the general election ballot after getting more than 41-percent of the vote for a majority win. Republican Brett Birk was unopposed Tuesday and will run against Hodge in November.

The other two contested races were both in the 6th District. Three people challenged incumbent Annie Sommerville in the Democratic primary, but to no avail. Sommerville advances and will face a Republican challenge from Mike Eller in November. Eller defeated Jesse Gandley on Tuesday to advance.

