Two Democratic challengers seek to unseat the 5th District incumbent on the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners in the August 6th Primary Elections

Voters in Washtenaw County's 5th District has some well-known names to decide between in Tuesday’s primary election.

Incumbent Justin Hodge currently serves as Chair of the County Commission. He is seeking his third term. Hodge says one of the accomplishments he’s most proud of is leading the Commission in expanding the number of local agencies receiving county funding.

“That was a way for us to be able to connect with organizations in the community that have historically not received funding from the county government but are always doing fantastic work in the community.”



As a clinical therapist, Leah Mills-Chapman is one of Hodge’s challengers, along with former State Representative Ronnie Peterson. She says both have had plenty of time to deal with problems facing the county, but have fallen short.

“And there still no real remediation of these issues. They’re still just as overwhelming and overbearing as they were in years past.”



Ronnie Peterson declined to be interviewed by WEMU.

