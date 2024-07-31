Two candidates face other for Ypsilanti City Council's 3rd Ward seat in August primary

There is only one Ypsilanti City Council race to be decided on Tuesday. It’s in the 3rd ward between incumbent Evan Sweet and challenger Amber Fellows.

Housing has been a major issue facing Ypsilanti. Fellows says she wants to expand the rights of the city’s large renter’s community, giving tenants right of first refusal when a landlord sells the property.

“That is something that many communities already do. So, in a community like ours, we ought to have that to begin taking down that percentage rate and also making it so people can stabilize their housing.”



But Sweet has some questions on how such a law would work.

“How that would work in multi-unit buildings for those that have rights that are not just someone owning a single-family home. So, how that would work and what the ability is to make that happen are a couple of things I have questions on before jumping on board.”



The two also differ on a proposal to ban application fees. Fellows wants them gone, but Sweet says reasonable fees to pay for things like background checks should be allowed.

