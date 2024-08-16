Officials celebrate Inflation Reduction Act's contribution to Michigan's clean energy sector

Today marks the second anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act becoming law, and state officials are celebrating what the funding has done for Michigan.

During a virtual press conference held on Thursday, leaders touted the IRA and the investments in clean energy it has helped bring to the state.

Zach Kolodin is the director of the Michigan Infrastructure Office. He says over 62 new manufacturing projects have been launched in the state since the IRA was enacted.

“Prior to passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the United States had only two electric vehicle battery manufacturing plants. Today, 34 are planned, and five of those are in Michigan alone.”

According to the Governor’s office, Michigan leads the nation in clean energy projects spurred by the IRA. That includes $156 million to make rooftop solar more accessible for low-income households.

