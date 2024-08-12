Congresswoman Dingell leads discussion on clean energy tax credits for Washtenaw County

Washtenaw area environmentalists, public officials and home builders participated in a roundtable on Friday to talk about clean energy tax credits and how to get more people to participate.

The roundtable was hosted by Congresswoman Debbie Dingell at the Downtown Ann Arbor Library. The panel discussed the federal tax credits available for businesses, homeowners, local governments and organizations, along with the challenges of getting through the red tape to make applying for the credits worthwhile.

Dingell says she heard some good ideas to bring back to Washington.

“I got some good ideas in here about how maybe government should be looking at a common application form between agencies and some other ideas in terms of incentivizing people for homebuilding and some of the disincentives that are out there right now.”





In 2023, more than 117,000 Michiganders claimed over $134,000 in energy tax credits.

