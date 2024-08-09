U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell addresses progress on removing lead from Ypsilanti's drinking water

6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell stopped by the Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority on Thursday to hear about the progress being made locally to remove lead in drinking water.

Dingell was joined by EPA Acting Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott along with state and local officials. The YCUA talked about its plans to identify and remove all the lead water service lines in the area.

Authority workers will be going door-to-door later this month to let residents know how they can get lead lines replaced.

Dingell says one of her major goals is to get lead service lines removed across the country.

“The science is clear. As has been said, no amount of lead in drinking water is safe and there are millions of people still across this country that still don’t know that they’ve got lead in their water.”



The goal of the EPA is to have all lead sources removed from drinking water by 2033 through the “Get the Lead Out” initiative.

The EPA estimates nationwide there are 9.2 million drinking water pipes that include lead leading into people’s homes.

