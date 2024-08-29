Ann Arbor receiving federal funds to install additional EV chargers for public use

The City of Ann Arbor has been awarded a $2.8 million FHA grant to install 48 publicly available EV chargers.

The grant is part of $521 million investment in EV charging stations across the country. Sites will be located at park and ride lots, multi-unit dwellings and at large retail spaces.

6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says more public access to chargers should help the electric vehicle industry.

“People aren’t buying EVs if they don’t know if they can get their vehicles charged. This is a community that cares deeply, wants to buy them and this is going to help make EVs a success by building out those chargers.”

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says ensuring everyone has access to clean, safe and healthy mobility options, including EVs, is a critical element in the city’s goal of community-wide carbon neutrality.

