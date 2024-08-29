© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor receiving federal funds to install additional EV chargers for public use

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 29, 2024 at 8:12 AM EDT
(From L to R) Rep. Jason Morgan, Sen. Jeff Irwin, Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr,. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Washtenaw County Commissioner Annie Somerville, and Pittsfield Supervisor Mandy Grewal at a town hall meeting at Washtenaw Community College regarding the installation of more EV chargers in the City of Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) Rep. Jason Morgan, Sen. Jeff Irwin, Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr,. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Washtenaw County Commissioner Annie Somerville, and Pittsfield Supervisor Mandy Grewal at a town hall meeting at Washtenaw Community College regarding the installation of more EV chargers in the City of Ann Arbor.

The City of Ann Arbor has been awarded a $2.8 million FHA grant to install 48 publicly available EV chargers.

The grant is part of $521 million investment in EV charging stations across the country. Sites will be located at park and ride lots, multi-unit dwellings and at large retail spaces.

6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says more public access to chargers should help the electric vehicle industry.

“People aren’t buying EVs if they don’t know if they can get their vehicles charged. This is a community that cares deeply, wants to buy them and this is going to help make EVs a success by building out those chargers.”

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says ensuring everyone has access to clean, safe and healthy mobility options, including EVs, is a critical element in the city’s goal of community-wide carbon neutrality.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborDebbie DingellChristopher TaylorFederal Highway AdministrationElectric Vehicle Charging Stationselectric vehiclesenvironmentgrants
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content