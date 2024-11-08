Former Michigan Governor hopes for the best in second Trump term and next state legislative session

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has never been a big fan of Donald Trump, but he says he hopes the President-Elect can work with others and tone down the rhetoric.

Snyder was among the group of well-known Republicans who backed President Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020. He did not reveal who he voted for this year but has been critical of some of the things said by Trump.

Snyder says, now that the election is over, he hopes the tone can now turn more positive.

“He’s elected, and now we have to look forward to see what comes next. I just hope it’s in the spirit of representing all Americans and to try to bring people together. We need to heal our country.”

This year, Snyder spent a lot of time helping Michigan Republicans regain control of the state House. He says, with divided government, he hopes to also see balanced government in Lansing with an opportunity for the Governor, the House and the Senate to work on common agenda items.

