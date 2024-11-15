Michigan Talent Partnership program to help young job seekers live and work in same area

Much of southeastern Michigan, including Ann Arbor, is suffering from a brain drain with a decrease in the number of young people with skills for high-wage jobs remaining in the area. Some groups are working to change that.

The Michigan Talent Partnership program is designed to grow high-wage jobs by creating places where the young talent wants to live. It’s providing grants to communities to support talent-magnet neighborhoods.

The non-profit organization Michigan Future wants to help Ann Arbor with the funding. Former State Representative Donna Lasinski is one of its Vice-Presidents.

“As folks are choosing where they are going to create and raise their families, where they are going to put down their roots, young people want to put them down in high public amenity, walkable, dense urban areas.”

The partnership is setting aside $18 million in grants for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids and Lansing to bring in young talent, but the division of that funding will be competitive.

