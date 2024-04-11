Washtenaw County aims to attract talent with in-person career fair

In hopes of attracting talent to the area, Washtenaw County is hosting its first career fair. The county is inviting residents to learn more about vacant county positions.

Jobs are open across departments, including healthcare, law enforcement, and IT.

Genavieve Cox is a human resources manager for Washtenaw County. She hopes the event will help the county retain talent in the area.

“Ultimately, our job as an organization is to serve the public. And so, with taxpayer dollars, our intent is to make the greatest impact with the lowest cost, and so whatever we can do to gain employees who are interested in working in an environment where they have rewarding work is what we’re looking for."

Cox says the fair will include jobs open to a variety of experience and education levels, many including professional development or on-site training.

“If you are passionate about your communities, about your neighbors, about serving people in a way that advances some of the things that you hold near to you, then you can do that here.”

The fair will be held tomorrow, Friday, April 12th from 9 AM-2 PM at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center

