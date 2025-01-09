Ann Arbor State Rep. ready to reach across the aisle to pass crucial legislation in new session

As the new session of the Michigan legislature begins, State Representative Jason Morgan says, with Republicans in control of the House, a lot of compromise is needed to get anything accomplished in Lansing.

The Ann Arbor Democrat says polluter pay legislation he and Senator Jeff Irwin have been working on is probably dead for now. However, Morgan believes there can be progress on some things if both sides are willing to work together. One major issue is the cost of housing.

“I think affordable workforce housing is something that is going to be really important. It’s a big issue, and it’s an issue that impacts Republicans, Democrats, and everyone in between.”

Morgan cites infrastructure and transportation spending, as well as school funding, as other areas where both parties should be able reach a compromise for the betterment of Michiganders.

