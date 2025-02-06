© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Washtenaw County senators pleased with Governor's budget proposal

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 6, 2025 at 5:51 AM EST
Heritage Hall at night.
State of Michigan
/
michigan.gov
Heritage Hall at night.

Washtenaw County legislators say they’re ready to take a closer look at the state budget proposed Wednesday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office.

As a member of the Appropriations Committee, Senator Sue Shink says she will be taking a look at all the numbers to see how they will affect her district and the rest of Michigan. She says she’ll push to see proper funding for corrections, capital police and conservation officers’ pensions.

Shink anticipates it will be a battle with the GOP-led House.

“And making sure that we are supporting people who aren’t wealthy, as well as our businesses, because they are an important part of the community. And to me, one of the basic functions of government is to make sure everyone is okay.”

One issue that was brought up often during the budget presentation was the future of federal funding. Shink says the uncertainty has her worried particularly about the threats to funding for programs like Head Start.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News michiganMichigan State SenateMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan Legislaturemichigan senate appropriations committeewashtenaw countysue shinkGretchen WhitmerMichigan State Budgetfiscal year budgetbudget
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content