Washtenaw County senators pleased with Governor's budget proposal

Washtenaw County legislators say they’re ready to take a closer look at the state budget proposed Wednesday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office.

As a member of the Appropriations Committee, Senator Sue Shink says she will be taking a look at all the numbers to see how they will affect her district and the rest of Michigan. She says she’ll push to see proper funding for corrections, capital police and conservation officers’ pensions.

Shink anticipates it will be a battle with the GOP-led House.

“And making sure that we are supporting people who aren’t wealthy, as well as our businesses, because they are an important part of the community. And to me, one of the basic functions of government is to make sure everyone is okay.”

One issue that was brought up often during the budget presentation was the future of federal funding. Shink says the uncertainty has her worried particularly about the threats to funding for programs like Head Start.

