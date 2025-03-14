© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

State holding Ann Arbor enrollment session for MET program

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 14, 2025 at 4:08 PM EDT
State of Michigan
/
michigan.gov

The Michigan Education Trust, or MET, is holding an in-person enrollment session Saturday. It will be held at Ann Arbor’s Westgate Branch Library from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

In February, MET announced it has lowered the minimum enrollment contribution to the tuition savings program to $25. This is the first in-person enrollment opportunity since then.

Marketing Manager Heather Barthelmess says lowering the minimum has been a game changer.

“We noticed a trend with people who really wanted to start saving, but they may have multiple children, and they couldn’t get that first purchase to get their MET going. So, we thought a $25 buy-in would really be more accessible to more people and encourage them to start saving earlier.”

As an incentive, anyone who signs up during the Westgate session will receive a $100 bonus added to their account.

MET is a prepaid tuition savings plan that allows the purchase of future tuition at any of Michigan’s public universities and colleges at today’s rates.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News michiganAnn Arborann arbor district libraryMichigan Education Trustmichigan universitiestuitioncollegeeducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content