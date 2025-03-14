State holding Ann Arbor enrollment session for MET program

The Michigan Education Trust, or MET, is holding an in-person enrollment session Saturday. It will be held at Ann Arbor’s Westgate Branch Library from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

In February, MET announced it has lowered the minimum enrollment contribution to the tuition savings program to $25. This is the first in-person enrollment opportunity since then.

Marketing Manager Heather Barthelmess says lowering the minimum has been a game changer.

“We noticed a trend with people who really wanted to start saving, but they may have multiple children, and they couldn’t get that first purchase to get their MET going. So, we thought a $25 buy-in would really be more accessible to more people and encourage them to start saving earlier.”

As an incentive, anyone who signs up during the Westgate session will receive a $100 bonus added to their account.

MET is a prepaid tuition savings plan that allows the purchase of future tuition at any of Michigan’s public universities and colleges at today’s rates.

