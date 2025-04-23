© 2025 WEMU
The AFGE Union and allies rally in support of federal environmental workers

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published April 23, 2025 at 6:51 AM EDT
The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) held a rally in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, calling for community support for federal environmental workers.

Tuesday marked the 55th anniversary of Earth Day. Following its founding, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was established.

Tricia Paff is the AFGE Union President at Local 3907 for the EPA laboratory in Ann Arbor. She says if 20 million people successfully rallied for environmental reforms 55 years ago, then today's citizens can organize local rallies, building on the momentum of AFGE’s recent rally to raise awareness about climate change.

“1970. People hit the streets. They said we want to take care of the planet. That same grassroots mobilization today… it still matters.”

Amid proposed federal spending reductions for research facilities across the country, Paff says EPA workers will remain committed to providing the public with information about the causes of climate change.

