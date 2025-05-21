City of Ann Arbor's Police Oversight Committee holds inaugural symposium honoring Jude Walton

The City of Ann Arbor Police Department and the Independent Community Police Oversight Commission are hosting a symposium honoring a late committee member.

Jude Walton was one of the first members of Ann Arbor’s Independent Community Police Oversight Commission, serving until 2023 when she was murdered during a home invasion.

The Inaugural Jude Walton Memorial Social Justice Symposium will continue her work tackling racial and gender disparities in community policing.

Committee member Jessica Francis-Levin says the event allows residents to discuss with local officials ways to resolve injustices in Ann Arbor.

“Listen to each other and talk with one another and ultimately work towards addressing some of these big issues that are affecting our country and also our community.”

Francis-Levin says a community and its peacekeepers must communicate to create a fair and equitable justice system for everyone.

The symposium begins at 6 PM tonight at Washtenaw Community College.

