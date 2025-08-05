© 2025 WEMU
Milan Mayoral Primary

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 6, 2025 at 12:57 AM EDT

Milan Mayor Ed Kolar has easily moved on to November with an overwhelming primary win on Tuesday. He’ll face Laura Russeau in the General Election.

Milan City Hall
City of Milan
Milan City Hall

Kolar easily outdistanced his two challengers receiving 665 votes to Laura Russeau’s 317 and Danette Talbot’s 78.

While Kolar and Russeau will appear on the fall ballot, Talbot previously said regardless of the results she will continue on to November with a write-in campaign.

There were five candidates on the ballot for the Milan Library Board. Michelle Walters and Kelsey Winter lead the pack for the two available seats. Incumbent Rusty Westbrooks decided not to run for reelection. Winter was named to the Board in May to replace Tom Sorenson who resigned after moving out of the city.

