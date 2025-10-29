Lima Township voters to decide on cannabis establishments

The debate over marijuana is back this fall in Lima Township. Voters are being asked to allow commercial cannabis establishments within its borders.

The group Citizens of Lima for Cannabis had previously attempted to get the measure on the ballot but were thwarted by township officials. The new administration was more receptive to the proposal.

Josh Bonilla is one of the organizers seeking to open a dispensary and farm on land next to Stiver’s Restaurant. He says the tax revenue would be beneficial to the township.

“There are three bridges in Lima Township that are in dire need to be fixed. Those will come as taxes on us, whereas, if we have a dispensary here, the money we get from the state will help offset that.”

The new ordinance would allow two retailers and growers in the township, but new state regulations will likely limit it to one based on population.

