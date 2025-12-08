60th Anniversary Reflections

1 of 55 — David Fair - President Smith with sign.jpg 2 of 55 — Jazzistry Rent Party Molly Motherwell - Sean Bobbins 60th sign.jpg 3 of 55 — Jeremy Baldwin - Paul Keller - John Bommarito with sign.jpg 4 of 55 — Barbara Ware - 60th sign.jpeg 5 of 55 — Katherine Maher - NPR President 60th sign.jpg 6 of 55 — Cliff Monear with sign.jpg 7 of 55 — MAB Awards 2025 representatives with signs.jpg 8 of 55 — Dan Tyminski and Jeremy Baldwin with sign.jpg 9 of 55 — Jeremy Baldwin - John Bommarito - Barb Chafer Authier with sign.jpg 10 of 55 — Ellen Rowe 60th sign.jpg 11 of 55 — EMU Board of Regents 60th signs.jpg 12 of 55 — Jazzistry Rent Party Melverne Winborne 60th sign.jpg 13 of 55 — DJF25 shuttle 60th signs.jpg 14 of 55 — IMG_2557 winter luncheon with sign.jpg 15 of 55 — John Bommarito with Barb Chafer Authier.JPG 16 of 55 — Golden Limo 60th sign.jpg 17 of 55 — IMG_1597 Tiny Desk Concert Corey Glover 60th sign.jpg 18 of 55 — Polich and Collins with 60th signs.jpg 19 of 55 — Marlena Studer & Steve Ragsdale with sign.jpg 20 of 55 — Olivia Van Goor with John Bommarito.JPG 21 of 55 — MJF25 Ellie Martin - John Bommarito with 60th sign.JPG 22 of 55 — IMG_2314 with sign.jpg 23 of 55 — DJF25 - jazz float - Molly Motherwell 60th sign.jpg 24 of 55 — DJF25 City of Detroit - Molly Motherwell 60th sign.jpg 25 of 55 — Jazzistry Rent Party band 60th sign1.jpg 26 of 55 — President Smith with sign.jpg 27 of 55 — Jazzistry Rent Party Michele Thomas and Molly 60th sign1.jpg 28 of 55 — Jim & Kathy Huss - John Bommarito with sign.jpg 29 of 55 — Kenny Barron - Michael Jewett 60th signs.jpg 30 of 55 — MJF25 - Molly Motherwell - Joan Belgrave with 60th sign.jpg 31 of 55 — Neda Ulaby 60th sign.jpg 32 of 55 — MJF25 Joan Belgrave - Molly Motherwell with 60th sign.jpg 33 of 55 — Rhiannon Giddens and Kristina Gaddy with sign.jpg 34 of 55 — Ron Brooks 60th sign.jpg 35 of 55 — MJF25 Kevin Meerschaert - guest with sign.jpg 36 of 55 — Molly Motherwell - Big Mac Bridge.jpg 37 of 55 — MJF25 Dean Dobbins Ensemble - Michael Jewett with sign1.JPG 38 of 55 — Molly Motherwell Tiny Desk Concert 60th sign.jpg 39 of 55 — Mr. B concert1 60th sign.jpg 40 of 55 — Mr. B concert2 sign.jpg 41 of 55 — Mr. B concert3 60th sign.jpg 42 of 55 — Ryan Wooley interview 60th sign.jpg 43 of 55 — staff with Debbie Dingell with signs.jpg 44 of 55 — ToP25 - Betty Kirksey - Mr B - 60th sign.jpg 45 of 55 — ToP25 - Daniel Long and Ana Longoria - 60th signs.jpeg 46 of 55 — ToP25 Ana Longoria - guests - Rep Jason Morgan - David Fair - 60th sign.jpg 47 of 55 — ToP25 donors - Zita and Wayne Gillis - 60th signs.jpeg 48 of 55 — ToP25 donors - 60th signs.jpeg 49 of 55 — ToP25 Jan and Jill Hunsberger - 60th signs.jpg 50 of 55 — ToP25 donors Paul Bianchi - Letti Kempf - 60th signs.jpeg 51 of 55 — ToP25 donors2 - 60th signs.jpeg 52 of 55 — ToP25 John Bommarito - Art Timko - David Fair - Wendy Wright - Nick Thompson.jpg 53 of 55 — ToP25 Nik Thompson - Jeremy Baldwin - 60th sign.jpeg 54 of 55 — ToP25 Mike and Joyce Deren 60th sign.jpg 55 of 55 — Wendy Turner - GM of Michigan Public 60th sign.jpg

All year long, we've been collecting photos of our 60th Anniversary signs with our supporters and friends. Above is a gallery of some of those shots.

We also were lucky enough to receive messages from many of our supporters near and far and have collected them into a single file:

60th Anniversary Congratulations Listen • 8:13

Finally, we had each current staff member reflect on their time with the station, whether it's been one year or over 40.

ANA LONGORIA 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:30

CAROLINE MACGREGOR 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:30

DANIEL LONG 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:30

DAVID FAIR 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:30

JEREMY BALDWIN 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:30

JESSICA WEBSTER 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:41

JOE TIBONI 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:23

JOHN BOMMARITO 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:15

JOHN PETALKA 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:25

JOHN STOCKWELL 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:30

KEVIN MEERSCHAERT 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:29

MARC TARAS 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:30

MAT HOPSON 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:15

MICHAEL JEWETT 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:27

MOLLY MOTHERWELL 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:07

NIK THOMPSON 60TH ANNIVERSARY REFLECTION Listen • 1:36