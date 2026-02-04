Ann Arbor District Library hosting numerous events for Black History Month

The Ann Arbor District Library has several events lined up to commemorate Black History Month.

The month began at the library Monday with a conversation about the often-forgotten younger activists involved in the Civil Rights Movement. There’s more to come throughout the month of February.

Deputy Director Sherlonya Zobel says they’re always looking for something fresh for people to experience.

“Every year, we try to make sure we’re offering something different, a new experience, a new perspective. That’s the time of the year that a lot of people are looking for that right? And so, when they’re looking, we want to be ready and have a variety of new experiences for them.”

Upcoming events include a history of soul food along with a taste test. There is a lecture on the history of Black towns and settlements in America and another author conversation on the 1st Michigan Colored Regiment.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

