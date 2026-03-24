Zingerman’s Cornman Farms in Dexter to close at the end of October

Zingerman’s has announced it will be shutting down Cornman Farms at the end of October due to shifting business priorities.

Cornman Farms has stood outside of downtown Dexter since around the city’s founding in the early 1800s. Tabitha Mason is one of Cornman Farms' managing partners. She says the farms' focus on same-sex weddings has seen less business as a growing number of gay couples are choosing not to prioritize marriage. She says increased costs, operational complexity, and people's preference for smaller gatherings since COVID are also other factors contributing to Zingerman’s and Cornman management’s decision to cease the farm’s operations.

“Through a variety of reasons we experienced a decrease in the number of leads and the number of bookings that we were getting.”

Mason says Cornman Farms will be put on the market after October with Zingerman’s focusing more on their other event venues.

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