Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital added as a measles exposure site as outbreak continues

An unvaccinated child connected to the first case through close contact is the seventh confirmed measles case in Washtenaw County.

The Washtenaw County Health Department has found that the child with measles arrived at Trinity Health Ann Arbor’s Emergency Room on Saturday, March 21st. Health Department Spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says the hospital was not notified of the patient’s condition before their arrival. She says to safely treat a patient infected with a highly contagious virus, like measles, healthcare workers require ample time to prepare.

“It’s very important to call ahead so that the healthcare provider can isolate you immediately and they can protect others.”

In a statement shared with WEMU, Trinity Health says the following:

“On March 21, a patient was treated inside a patient room in our Trinity Health Ann Arbor Emergency Department and has since been confirmed to have measles. We are working closely with the Washtenaw County Health Department and our infection prevention leadership team to investigate the situation, including appropriate contact tracing. Individuals who may have been exposed are being notified directly. To protect patient privacy, we are unable to share additional details at this time. Any questions should be directed to the Washtenaw County Health Department.”

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