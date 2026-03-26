Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti among Washtenaw County communities gearing up for No Kings protests

Caroline MacGregor:] This is 89.1 WEMU, and this weekend, protests against the Trump administration are planned across the country. Previous "No Kings" rallies have brought out tens of thousands of people in Michigan. I'm Caroline McGregor. Thank you for joining us today. Saturday's protests are expected to draw huge crowds as people gather to voice opposition to an administration that many believe is an autocracy. Over 3,000 events have actually being scheduled across the country. Protests are expected to take place in 100 communities across Michigan, including back-to-back events here in the Ann Arbor area in Washtenaw County. With me today to discuss these events and how you can get involved are event organizers and activists, Geoff Gaynor and Corky Wattle. Welcome to both of you.

Jeff Gayor: Thank you.

Corky Wattles: Happy to be here.

Caroline MacGregor: Jeff, I'll start with you. Bring us up to speed on what is happening this Saturday in the Ann Arbor area, if you would.

Jeff Gaynor: Sure. First of all, at 11 a.m. Starting at the farmer's market, there's a No Kings protest in Ypsilanti. And then there are two back-to-back in Ann Arbor. We're organizing one that begins at noon at the Vets Park Westgate Shopping Center corner of Jackson and Maple. That will go on through the early afternoon. At 1.30, those who wish to will be marching downtown to the federal building. At 2.30, Ann Arbor Indivisible is hosting a rally there with speakers, followed by a march through campus and the area around there.

Ann Arbor Indivisible

Caroline MacGregor: Okay, so you and Corky, you want to give people more options to participate in Ann Arbor Indivisible's efforts, correct? The main rally? Yeah, go on Corky.

Corky Wattles: ] I would like to say that what my hope was is that we create the opportunity for everyone to participate because there just is no way that all 15,000 people that are anticipated will have any kind of experience downtown because some of them will be so far removed from the epicenter and also people with mobility issues, crowding issues, parking issues. We'll feel more comfortable with our event. So the two together combined will create a massive impact. They are both equally important for giving everyone an opportunity to be in this day.

Caroline MacGregor: So, Corky, you mentioned to me the other day when we were chatting on the phone that getting the youngest protesters, teenagers, is very important in the effort to get people out protesting. [

Corky Wattles: Absolutely. We experienced great delight when we welcomed the community high school teenagers to the federal building after their walkout march and what we saw in their enthusiasm and their pride and their determination made me committed to handing the baton to that generation because the protesting sort of has skipped a couple generations for they have not had motivation, reason to get out on the streets. And if these kids are looking at possible draft reinstatement, they're going to channel our Vietnam days. You know, Jeff was out there protesting the Vietnam War and I was watching it on TV.

Corky Wattles

Jeff Gaynor: Right, my earliest protests were in high school against the war and we had a teacher who challenged us, it's one thing to leave school during, you know, school hours, but come down on Saturday for an all-day vigil, and we did. And we hope young people, high school and college, will join all of us to speak our mind about what we think are the horrors that are happening right now and the damage to our country and the world.

Caroline MacGregor: One thing I wanted to mention is that the Varieties of Democracy Institute at Gothenburg University in Sweden, this is one of the most credible independent global sources on the health of democratic nations. They are now saying that the US is no longer a democracy and is hurtling toward autocracy at a faster rate than Hungary and Turkey. Given that this is the view of a reliable institute and the world is gathering this of the U.S.

Corky Wattles: Well, and I am very heartened to see how international No Kings Day has become. There are countries all over the world who are going to be out there on the streets in solidarity with us. And I am counting on the Erika Chenoweth theory that if we can get three and a half percent of the population actively engaged in non-violent resistance, we will triumph. And I'm very optimistic. That the country will have at least a 5% turnout on Saturday. I'm counting on a 10% at least for Ann Arbor.

Corky Wattles

Jeff Gaynor: So, I expect your listeners are well read, but there are several sources I recommend from Helen Cox Richardson, Robert B. Hubbell, democracy docket, and a comprehensive daily list Trump tyranny tracker. Anybody who would read these narratives will be out on the streets tomorrow because they understand the reality of what's happening.

Caroline MacGregor: I'll pose this question to both of you. You know, we've talked about the purpose of this, but what are some of the most alarming things that you are both seeing taking place in America today and the reasons behind why you are really putting an all out effort to get as many people to participate in these protests?

Corky Wattles: For me, we are constitutional democracy and the dismantling and destruction of our constitution, the utter disregard for our constitutional rights and our constitutional norms is appalling. I'm utterly repulsed by the one party that is so complacent in facilitating this authoritarian takeover. You know, they were the constitutional party for so long and look what's happening. You know, we as protest organizers are now at greater risk because our Department of Justice maybe has a witch hunt going on for us. I mean, peaceful protesters murdered in our streets is enough reason for everyone to rise up, show up and make a profound statement on Saturday.

Ann Arbor Indivisible

Caroline MacGregor: And, in addition to what's been going on with ice across the country, now they're in the airports.

Jeff Gaynor: A national police force, which we're not supposed to have, but Trump is gathering as much power in his personal revenge against people, his personal desire for grift and corruption, for just naked power. It can only be the people at this point. The courts are doing some things. The Congress is doing nothing, but the people have to speak up. The people have rise up, and we do have the power. Corky is talking 3.5%, which is a very small amount of the people who agree with us. We're asking that people who agree with, us take that one more step and be visible.

Caroline MacGregor: And we're seeing an awful lot of fear and force, two major things. But given what we've talked about, do you still hold hope that the people can win out in the end? [

Corky Wattles: Absolutely. For me, my hope was reinvigorated, reignited when I stood there and watched those high school kids march in with bold determination. They understand that the baton is theirs to take. And Jeff and I, we like to call ourselves old farts. We want to mentor those kids to understand the importance of what they did and to keep doing it. I mean, I see on Facebook posts from other countries, people saying... We see all of you protesters out there. We stand with you. We know you can do this. And the minute you allow fear to win, you lose the battle. So I personally, I have no fear. If I have to lose my liberty by using my voice and my body, I will because I have a 30 year old daughter and I want her to be able to stay in this country. I am fighting for the young people. Somebody just will have to take care of my dog.

Jeff Gaynor: I also want to say that in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, we have had many protests, they've all been very safe. In fact, the Ann Arbor Police Department is cooperating with us, working with us to make sure everybody is safe. Obviously there have been areas where it has not been safe, but there's no concern at all. Just wear layers, bundle up, it'll be cold early on, but it'll clear, no rain, and the warmth of the crowd will send shivers. For all of us.

Jeff Gaynor

Corky Wattles: I would like to reiterate that the feeling of solidarity you get standing there together is is utterly profound. It gives you the hope you need. And that's why people show up at our corners week after week, because it's like a big dose of B12. It helps you power through, power on, and believe.

Jeff Gaynor: We're being positive, we have a positive vision. We believe in humanity, we believe in America's values that we were brought up with. We want the government to display those and we will do what the founders did. We'll speak up, we'll protest, we will revolt if we need to when our values are not being honored.

Corky Wattles: We're going to make a massive, massive impact. We aim to have Ann Arbor on the national map for turnout. I'm confident that the energy is out there and I very much hope all of you teenagers show up at Vets Corner and you will get to march in the march of your life down Jackson Avenue and you'll feel so empowered. Please, please, everybody show up on Saturday.

Caroline MacGregor: Any information that you'd like to give people as far as where they can sign up or find out more about the protest?

Jeff Gaynor: Yes, thank you. If you go online to mobilize.us or nokings.org, you can find specific information and sign up and that way you will receive any last minute directions or information about any of these protests.

Caroline MacGregor: All right. Just to reiterate for our listeners, the No Kings Day protests are taking place this Saturday in downtown Ann Arbor. Several events are being sort of merged into one overall big event. And in Ypsilanti, there's also a No Kings day protest that will take place starting at the Ypsilanti Farmers Marketplace on Washington Street. And of course, WEMU will have information on the Ann Arbor event and the Ypsilanti one on our website at WEMu.org.

Caroline MacGregor: Jeff and Corky, thank you so much to both of you for joining us today.

Corky Wattles: Thank you, Caroline

Jeff Gaynor: Thank you, appreciate it.

Caroline MacGregor: This is 89.1 WEMU FM Ypsilanti

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 2:00 to - 4:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed for the Ann Arbor No Kings Day protest and march:

Staging area (2 - 4 p.m.)

South Fifth Avenue from East Washington Street to Library Lane

East Liberty Street from South Fourth Avenue to South Division Street.

March route to be blocked off by police vehicles (3 - 4 p.m.):

South Main Street from East Liberty Street to East Huron Street

East Huron Street from Main Street to Fletcher Street

Fletcher Street from East Huron Street to North University Avenue

North University Avenue from Fletcher Street to South State Street

South State Street from East William Street to East Liberty Street

East Liberty Street from South State Street to South Main Street

