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Ann Arbor DDA says loss of tax dollars won't prevent proposed expansion

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:52 AM EDT
DDA proposed expansion map.
Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority
DDA proposed expansion map.

Arbor Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Maureen Thomson says the move to expand the DDA’s boundary will continue. She says Washtenaw County Commission’s decision to deny the area tax funding will have minimal impact. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

Thomson says she respects the decision of the Commissioners but admits she’s a little disappointed. Last week, the Commission voted to deny tax funding for the proposed expanded DDA area. Thomson says as long as the expansion is approved by the city council, it shouldn’t be an issue.

“Our main goal with expansion was to give us the ability to invest in that area and as long as the planners approved that expansion those opt outs don’t impact our ability to invest.”

The Commission rejected the funding saying an elected body should be deciding how tax dollars are allocated. The expansion would extend the DDA boundary mostly northward to about the Huron River. The City Council is expected to vote on the proposal April 20th.
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WEMU News Washtenaw County Commissiondowntown development authorityann arbor dda
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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