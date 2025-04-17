Ann Arbor DDA submitting expansion plan to City Council

The Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority is looking to expand its boundaries and is asking the City Council for approval.

The DDA boundary is currently about 67 blocks of downtown Ann Arbor and hasn’t changed since it was established 43 years ago. Other communities have expanded the area of their authority, including Grand Rapids, which has done so 16 times since 1980.

DDA Executive Director Maura Thomson says the expansion will allow the Authority to respond to an evolving downtown.

“We’ve got two areas to the north and three areas to the south, but, basically, what we did was we took the areas that had the highest identified need and put that in our recommendation.”

Thomson will be discussing the DDA’s plan during a City Council workshop this evening.

