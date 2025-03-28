State Street District benefiting from the Ann Arbor Film Festival

Downtown Ann Arbor businesses around the State Street area are seeing a boom in foot traffic and interest, thanks to the 63rd Ann Arbor Film Festival.

State Street District, formerly known as the State Street Area Association, reports that establishments experience a 15-25% increase in business activity during events like the Ann Arbor Film Festival.

Executive Director Angela Heflin says although commerce has mostly rebounded since the pandemic, it has left a mark on the area’s restaurants, which have been facing some difficulties.

“With more hybrid and remote workspaces, there has been a decline of some sort during lunch hour, so we are focusing on that and helping businesses activate those time periods.”

Heflin says she’s thankful for people who come into town to enjoy events like the Ann Arbor Film Festival and Art Fair. She says people’s enthusiasm for discovering what businesses in the State Street District have to offer helps support them.

