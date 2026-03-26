City of Ypsilanti considers making Huron and Lowell two-way roads

The City of Ypsilanti is starting a study to determine if changing Huron and Lowell Street from one-way to two-way would be feasible. Border-to-Border Trail improvements are also being considered.

Urban planning for Ypsilanti in the 1950s to 70s prioritized faster travel through the city when creating one-way streets. Ypsilanti Public Works Manager Bonnie Wessler says those roads today don’t match residents’ needs and make travel within the city limits challenging for some.

“We have residents here whom we like to accommodate. We have visitors and businesses who need to move within the city, not just through the city.”

Wessler says the city’s ongoing study could see if two-way streets on Huron and Lowell might slow traffic and reduce crashes. She adds the study would also determine a better way to connect the Border-to-Border Trail, which currently takes an indirect path on Huron River Drive.

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