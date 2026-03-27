United against autocracy: Ann Arbor No Kings protests expected to draw record crowds

No King’s protests in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti this year are expected to draw record crowds. WEMU’s Caroline MacGregor reports.

At least 100 communities across Michigan will participate in Saturday's protests against the Trump administration. That includes rallies in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Chelsea, Milan and Saline, among others.

Ann Arbor Indivisible spokesperson and rally organizer Gus Teschke, says resistance against a man who would be king, is more important than ever.

“He's really gone too far. This Iran thing, the masked ICE agents shooting people in cold blood and terrorizing neighborhoods. He's using our tax dollars to do this stuff. He just asked for $200 billion to keep attacking Iran.”

Teschke says Trump and his administration pose a huge threat to American democracy. He says this year's protestors are sending a strong message as they stand united.

“We're trying to get everybody to feel connected, to lean into this opposition. It's gonna be hard to protect our elections and we need to get everyone together, feel part of it. And being out with your friends and your neighbors and your family opposing Trump is the new normal. That's what we're doing.”





The Ann Arbor Police department says it does not anticipate any issues during what it expects to be a peaceful protest. Officers will assist with traffic control throughout the downtown area.

Ann Arbor Indivisible

The following street closures will be in place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 2-4 p.m. for the No Kings Day protest and march:

Staging area (2 pm - 4 p.m.):

South Fifth Avenue from East Washington Street to Library Lane.

East Liberty Street from South Fourth Avenue to South Division Street.

March route to be blocked off by police vehicles (3pm - 4 p.m.):

South Main Street from East Liberty Street to East Huron Street

East Huron Street from Main Street to Fletcher Street

Fletcher Street from East Huron Street to North University Avenue

North University Avenue from Fletcher Street to South State Street

South State Street from East William Street to East Liberty Street

East Liberty Street from South State Street to South Main Street

