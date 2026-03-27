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United against autocracy: Ann Arbor No Kings protests expected to draw record crowds

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published March 27, 2026 at 6:11 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Indivisible
People gather at a staging area for last year's No Kings protest in Ann Arbor

No King’s protests in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti this year are expected to draw record crowds. WEMU’s Caroline MacGregor reports.

At least 100 communities across Michigan will participate in Saturday's protests against the Trump administration. That includes rallies in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Chelsea, Milan and Saline, among others.

Ann Arbor Indivisible spokesperson and rally organizer Gus Teschke, says resistance against a man who would be king, is more important than ever.

“He's really gone too far. This Iran thing, the masked ICE agents shooting people in cold blood and terrorizing neighborhoods. He's using our tax dollars to do this stuff. He just asked for $200 billion to keep attacking Iran.”

Teschke says Trump and his administration pose a huge threat to American democracy. He says this year's protestors are sending a strong message as they stand united.

“We're trying to get everybody to feel connected, to lean into this opposition. It's gonna be hard to protect our elections and we need to get everyone together, feel part of it. And being out with your friends and your neighbors and your family opposing Trump is the new normal. That's what we're doing.”

The Ann Arbor Police department says it does not anticipate any issues during what it expects to be a peaceful protest. Officers will assist with traffic control throughout the downtown area.

Ann Arbor Indivisible

The following street closures will be in place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 2-4 p.m. for the No Kings Day protest and march:

Staging area (2 pm - 4 p.m.):

South Fifth Avenue from East Washington Street to Library Lane.
East Liberty Street from South Fourth Avenue to South Division Street.

March route to be blocked off by police vehicles (3pm - 4 p.m.):

South Main Street from East Liberty Street to East Huron Street
East Huron Street from Main Street to Fletcher Street
Fletcher Street from East Huron Street to North University Avenue
North University Avenue from Fletcher Street to South State Street
South State Street from East William Street to East Liberty Street
East Liberty Street from South State Street to South Main Street
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WEMU News Ann Arbor No Kings ProtestAnn Arbor IndivisibleNo Kings Rally
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor