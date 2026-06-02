Michigan League of Conservation Voters pushes for Ratepayer Bill of Rights

As energy bills continue to rise the Michigan League of Conservation Voters is renewing the push for the passage of a state Ratepayer Bill of Rights.

The Michigan LCV has been holding “Our Bills are Too Damn High” block parties around the state. About a dozen people were at a recent gathering in Ypsilanti Township’s Lakeside Park.

The Ratepayer Bill of Rights was introduced last fall. LCV’s Southeast Michigan Regional Organizer, Arron McDonald, says it would ban donations to state lawmakers from utilities.

“Whether it’s lawmakers being wined and dined as we saw up in Mackinac over the past week or just on-the-ground lobbyists that are constantly giving lawmakers meals or financial support in their campaigns to exert influence.”

Bills would also compensate customers if their power goes out for an extended period of time, allow the setup of community solar programs and ban winter shutoffs.

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