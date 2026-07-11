As cases of cyclosporiasis top 1500, health officials report 44 hospitalizations

The number of cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan has risen to more than 1,500 with 44 people hospitalized.

Health officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services report they are still trying to determine the source of the outbreak.

To date, the illness has been detected in 43 Michigan counties. Monroe County has seen the highest number, followed by Wayne County and Washtenaw counties.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by infection by a parasite and is spread by food or water contaminated with feces.

It causes frequent diarrhea, and includes abdominal cramps and nausea among other symptoms. Dehydration can lead to more severe illness.

The public is urged to continue to wash hands and produce thoroughly.

MDHHS makes recommendations on preventing foodborne illness amid growing cyclosporiasis outbreak

