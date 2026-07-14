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Cyclosporiasis investigation continues as cases spike

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published July 14, 2026 at 2:20 PM EDT

The number of cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan now stands at 3,309.

That’s an increase of 700 cases since Monday and is double the number of cases reported on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers today. As of July, 9, 2026, 44 people reported being hospitalized after seeking treatment.

Health officials are pointing to lettuce or salad greens as the possible source, but they still have not pinned down the exact source of the outbreak.

Wayne and Washtenaw counties have been hardest hit followed by Monroe County.

Cyclosporiasis occurs when a person is infected by a parasite and is spread by food or water contaminated with feces.

It causes frequent watery diarrhea and includes abdominal cramps and nausea among other symptoms. Dehydration can lead to more severe illness.

The public is urged to continue to wash hands and produce thoroughly. Frozen and cooked foods are not linked to the outbreak.

MDHHS makes recommendations on preventing foodborne illness amid growing cyclosporiasis outbreak
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Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor