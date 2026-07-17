CDC and FDA say they have identified the source of Cyclospora

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are pointing to a single supplier of iceberg lettuce used at Taco Bell restaurants in Michigan and multiple other states, as the source of cyclosporiasis.

The Food and Drug Administration said it identified a single supplier of iceberg lettuce from Mexico that was used by Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

In a statement Friday , Taylor Farms of California said, "Based on information provided yesterday by the FDA, Taylor Farms de Mexico is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from Central Mexico."

The statement also said that "No Taylor Farms branded salads or kits are associated with this outbreak."

As of Friday, more than 5000 cases have been reported in Michigan according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

That number includes 500 reported cases and 25 hospitalizations (5%) in Washtenaw County.

As of Thursday 102 people across the state had been hospitalized.

