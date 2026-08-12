Trinity Health leads the Midwest with leadless pacemaker clinical study

A local hospital is leading the way for other hospitals in the Midwest by successfully implanting a new type of pacemaker.

Trinity Health Ann Arbor is part of an FDA Investigational Device Exemption clinical study to determine the viability of leadless pacemakers.

Dr. Mohammad-Ali Jazayeri is the Medical Director of the hospital’s Cardiac Device Clinic. He says traditional pacemakers have leads running from the shoulder down to the heart. He adds leadless devices are implanted solely within the heart and can last longer than current pacemakers.

“Current-generation leadless pacemakers are very competitive with traditional pacemakers and offer a battery longevity that approaches 12 to 15 years and sometimes even more than that.”

Jazayeri says partnering in clinical trials like this allows Trinity Health to improve patient care and advance the field of healthcare.

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