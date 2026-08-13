Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability & Innovations gets OK to power on largest city-owned solar array

The City of Ann Arbor recently got the go-ahead from inspectors to power on the current largest city-owned solar array.

The newly operational solar panels at Steere Farm Wells near the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport power water pumps in the area.

Simi Barr is the Senior Analyst for Municipal Operations at Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations. He says a lot of energy is needed to push water uphill from the site to the city’s water treatment plant at Waterhill. He says this required a solar array capable of powering over 900,000 kWh annually.

“Our water system is really where a lot of our electricity use comes from. Because that uses so much electricity, we were able to size that system a lot larger than we would be at a site like a park.”

Barr says the money saved from lower energy expenses at Steere Farms goes towards more projects that reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

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