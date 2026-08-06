Washtenaw County officials cut the ribbon on a series of new solar arrays

Officials gathered on Wednesday to cut the ribbon for a solar array in the parking lot of the Washtenaw County Human Services Building in Ypsilanti.

It’s one of seven sets of solar arrays being installed at county facilities. Each was selected to maximize solar production while supporting sustainability goals.

There are EV charging stations in parking lots powered by the arrays.

Washtenaw County Facilities Management Director Jason Fee says the panels should generate clean energy for years to come.

“We’re looking to offset about 35% of the building’s electricity use with this setup, so we’re excited that this is a great start. But we’re planning. We got bigger plans for the future as well.”

Since the first array became operational last August, Washtenaw County has realized over $45,000 in financial savings and generated over 176 megawatt-hours of energy.

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