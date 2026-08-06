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Washtenaw County officials cut the ribbon on a series of new solar arrays

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 6, 2026 at 5:19 AM EDT
The new solar array at the Washtenaw County Human Services parking lot.
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The new solar array at the Washtenaw County Human Services parking lot.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The new solar arrays installed at the Washtenaw County Human Services building parking lot.
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The new solar arrays installed at the Washtenaw County Human Services building parking lot.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The ceremonial scissors used for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Washtenaw County's new solar array.
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The ceremonial scissors used for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Washtenaw County's new solar array.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County officials gather for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the county's new solar array.
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Washtenaw County officials gather for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the county's new solar array.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County officials cut the ribbon for the county's new solar array.
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Washtenaw County officials cut the ribbon for the county's new solar array.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Electric vehicles getting charged under Washtenaw County's new solar array.
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Electric vehicles getting charged under Washtenaw County's new solar array.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A new EV charging station powered by Washtenaw County's new solar array.
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A new EV charging station powered by Washtenaw County's new solar array.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Officials gathered on Wednesday to cut the ribbon for a solar array in the parking lot of the Washtenaw County Human Services Building in Ypsilanti.

It’s one of seven sets of solar arrays being installed at county facilities. Each was selected to maximize solar production while supporting sustainability goals.

There are EV charging stations in parking lots powered by the arrays.

Washtenaw County Facilities Management Director Jason Fee says the panels should generate clean energy for years to come.

“We’re looking to offset about 35% of the building’s electricity use with this setup, so we’re excited that this is a great start. But we’re planning. We got bigger plans for the future as well.”

Since the first array became operational last August, Washtenaw County has realized over $45,000 in financial savings and generated over 176 megawatt-hours of energy.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Human ServicesSolar PowerSolarclean energyutilitiessustainabilityinfrastructureenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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