Ann Arbor to purchase over 6,800 solar panels for SEU installation

The Ann Arbor City Council will vote tonight to spend nearly $1 million for the purchase and storage of solar panels for the Sustainable Energy Utility.

The city is set to buy over 6,800 Solar PV modules from New York-based Samba Energy. They’re to be installed at participating SEU locations in Ann Arbor beginning in 2028.

SEU Executive Director Shoshannah Lenski says it’s a major milestone for the utility.

“One of the things we’re doing by purchasing the panels now is that we are demonstrating that we’re beginning construction on these projects, and that will allow us to be eligible for the federal solar tax credits, which are otherwise expiring.”

Lenski says that will help secure $3 million in tax credits, which will be critical in keeping solar rates affordable. She says they are preparing to serve hundreds of residents in the coming years.

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