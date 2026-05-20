Ann Arbor's Sustainable Energy Utility laying down groundwork for pilot program

Ann Arbor is laying down the groundwork for its renewable energy utility in the city’s Bryant neighborhood near Ellsworth.

The future success of the City of Ann Arbor’s Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU) will be determined by residents participating in the pilot program. The first households around Bryant Elementary are having solar panels and battery storage units installed.

Executive Director Shoshannah Lenski says the make-or-break for the SEU is how much residents spread information about it by word-of-mouth.

“We know that the biggest predictor of somebody going solar is whether their neighbor has it. And so, I hope my phone is ringing off the hook with Bryant residents, and then folks throughout the city, who are ready to join after seeing what the SEU really can deliver.”

Lenski says workers need another six months to fully service all 100 households taking part in the SEU’s pilot program.

Joanna Satterlee / City of Ann Arbor Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor (left) speaks to a homeowner who is having solar panels installed.

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