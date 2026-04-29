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Ann Arbor's first-of-its-kind sustainable energy pilot program approaches implementation

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published April 29, 2026 at 5:15 AM EDT
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org

Ann Arbor’s Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU) program for grid reliability and energy affordability in Ann Arbor is expected to launch next week.

The city’s 2026 pilot program for clean energy services will add solar plus storage systems to homes in the Bryant neighborhood. The opt-in program is available to any resident who wants to sign up.

Ann Arbor SEU Executive Director Shoshannah Lenski says the program reduces costs at the household and community levels.

“Theres been a huge amount of progress over the last couple of months, and we are on the verge of beginning operations, our very first solar plus battery installations, in the Bryant neighborhood.”

Many households in the neighborhood spend more than a third of their income on utility bills. The program improves energy resilience by pairing rooftop solar with battery storage.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Sustainable Energy UtilityShoshannah LenskiEnergy Efficiencysustainabilityutilitiesenvironment
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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