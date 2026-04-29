Ann Arbor's first-of-its-kind sustainable energy pilot program approaches implementation

Ann Arbor’s Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU) program for grid reliability and energy affordability in Ann Arbor is expected to launch next week.

The city’s 2026 pilot program for clean energy services will add solar plus storage systems to homes in the Bryant neighborhood. The opt-in program is available to any resident who wants to sign up.

Ann Arbor SEU Executive Director Shoshannah Lenski says the program reduces costs at the household and community levels.

“Theres been a huge amount of progress over the last couple of months, and we are on the verge of beginning operations, our very first solar plus battery installations, in the Bryant neighborhood.”

Many households in the neighborhood spend more than a third of their income on utility bills. The program improves energy resilience by pairing rooftop solar with battery storage.

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