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Ann Arbor residents likely to see utility rate hikes

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 6, 2026 at 7:03 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Water Treatment Plant.
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Ann Arbor Water Treatment Plant.

Ann Arbor residents may be seeing hikes in their city utility rates later this year.

The city’s administration is proposing a 6% increase in water rates and a 3% hike in both sewer and stormwater.

Ann Arbor Chief Financial Officer Marti Praschan says the larger water hike is needed to reinvest in a new water treatment facility. She also says there will be a new enterprise fund for the Sustainable Energy Utility.

“They will have a small budget, which includes a revenue stream from our first SEU planned customers and a corresponding budget to get off the ground.”

Praschan says they will transfer some existing city assets to the SEU. They will mostly be the solar assets that already have been paid for through grant money.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. will present the proposed budget to the city council on April 20th.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilMilton Dohoney Jr.city of ann arbor budgetann arbor water treatment plantAnn Arbor Sustainable Energy UtilityStormwaterutilities
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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