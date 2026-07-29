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Three Dexter area fire stations to get solar panels

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 29, 2026 at 5:39 PM EDT
Fire station in Dexter.
Dexter Area Fire Department
Fire station in Dexter.

The Dexter Area Fire Department will be adding solar panels to three of its stations by the end of the year.

The Department Administrative Board recently approved a contract with Ann Arbor-based Homeland Solar. The rooftop panels will be installed at stations on North Territorial Road in Dexter Township, Webster Church Road in Webster Township and on Main Street in Dexter.

Fire Chief Doug Armstrong says the change will free up dollars now going to energy costs.

“It’s training. It’s staffing. It’s apparatus. It’s all of the other costs that go into providing emergency service and how we can redirect those dollars into that.”

The cost of the project is a little under $274,000. Armstrong says the department expects to recoup about 40% of the cost through federal clean-energy incentives.

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WEMU News dexterCity of DexterDexter Area Fire DepartmentDexter TownshipWebster Townshipfire servicesSolar PowerSolarclean energyenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
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