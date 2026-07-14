Ann Arbor Township millage seeks increase for public safety services

A proposal to renew the Ann Arbor Township public safety millage for police and fire protection services will go before voters August 4th.

The ballot proposal would increase the charter millage up to 3.98 mills for five years to fund police and fire protection services.

Ann Arbor Charter Township supervisor Diane O'Connell says the previous millage, authorized in 2006, decreased to 3.94 mills, due to the Headlee Amendment and expires at the end of December.

“And so, for this millage proposal going on the ballot August 4th, we went back to replacement, so that would be the 3.98 mills.”

If passed, the property tax millage would raise more than $3 million in the 2026 calendar year.

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