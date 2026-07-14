Chelsea School District has two millage renewals on August ballot

Voters in the Chelsea School District are being asked to renew two millages on the August primary ballot.

The operating millage renewal of just over 19.14 mills is for six years. The district would continue to collect on 18 mills of the rate. The Sinking Fund Millage renewal is just under 0.9 mills and is for ten years.

Superintendent Mike Kapolka says they are needed to maintain current services.

Chelsea School District Chelsea School District Superintendent Mike Kapolka.

“They are vitally important to the health of our school district moving forward. We’ve had great support in our community over the last three iterations of both the operating and sinking fund millages, and we are looking forward to August the 4th.”

If the operating millage renewal fails, Chelsea Schools would receive less funding from the state for classroom instruction. If the sinking fund renewal isn’t approved, dollars would have to come from the general fund for building maintenance and repairs.

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