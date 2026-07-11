Chelsea Community Foundation funding local non-profits to improve area

Chelsea School District and several nonprofit organizations in the city have received funding from the Chelsea Community Foundation to enrich the quality of life for residents.

The Chelsea Community Foundation is awarding $92,000 this fiscal year to support local parks, education, and those with disabilities.

Randy Ross is the Vice President of Donor Services at Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. He says a portion of this year’s funding is going towards Chelsea School District to create a life lab where students with disabilities can learn to become more independent.

“This is really a hands-on environment for students with disabilities to learn and practice life skills. So, this is a really unique opportunity within the school system to support these students.”

Ross says the foundation hopes its investments continue to strengthen Chelsea into a better place to live, work, and visit.

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