Chelsea residents don't want license plate cameras in town

The thought of Chelsea purchasing license plate readers has many residents up in arms. They let the City Council know about their objections during Monday night’s meeting.

A crowd of area residents filled Council Chambers ahead of a presentation by Axon regarding its plate reader technology. The city has applied for a grant, but it has yet to be awarded.

Longtime Chelsea community activist Donald Locker told the council to reject the technology.

Chelsea City Council / Zoom Longtime community activist Donald Locker addresses Chelsea City Council on June 22, 2026.

“What problems do we intend to solve, and what problems might we introduce with this technology? Over the years I’ve worked with computers, test systems and data collection, I learned that there are no technologies that can totally protect data once they are collected.”

Axon spokesman Abe Ortiz said their cameras are safe, and only the city would have access to their contents.

No decisions were made on a possible purchase.

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