Dingell: Dexter town hall aims to help seniors navigate health care

A senior town hall to provide community members information on healthcare and caregiving resources will be held at the Dexter Senior Center Friday.

As Washtenaw County’s senior population grows and a projected 2.4 million Michigan residents will be over the age of 65 by 2032, demand for nursing homes, assisted living, and home health care is expected to increase exponentially.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell and aging services professionals will be on hand to help seniors navigate the complexities of the healthcare system.

“To talk about supplemental healthcare issues. We'll probably also talk about scams and fraud.”

The county’s Office of Aging Services is facilitating the disbursement of funds from Washtenaw County’s Older Person Millage for services aimed at helping the county’s senior population.

The senior town hall takes place from 2:30-3:30 PM at the Dexter Senior Center.

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