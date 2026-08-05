Washtenaw County joins AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities

Washtenaw County has joined the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities. It’s the first county in Michigan to receive the designation.

The classification is awarded to government bodies focusing on providing opportunities for older persons to maintain a healthy and independent lifestyle. The state and 15 other communities in Michigan are already part of the network.

County Office of Aging Services Director Shannon Effler says it’s an extensive process to earn the accreditation.

“It’s a lot of bringing stakeholders together, bringing older adults together, talking to them about what they want the county to look like, what does 'age-friendly' truly mean to our community and then coming up with a plan to execute that.”

AARP Associate State Director of Community Outreach Ramon Harris says with the county seeing a growing, aging populace, it’s important programs are maintained to serve the needs of older persons.

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