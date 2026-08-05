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Washtenaw County joins AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:06 PM EDT
AARP Michigan

Washtenaw County has joined the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities. It’s the first county in Michigan to receive the designation.

The classification is awarded to government bodies focusing on providing opportunities for older persons to maintain a healthy and independent lifestyle. The state and 15 other communities in Michigan are already part of the network.

County Office of Aging Services Director Shannon Effler says it’s an extensive process to earn the accreditation.

“It’s a lot of bringing stakeholders together, bringing older adults together, talking to them about what they want the county to look like, what does 'age-friendly' truly mean to our community and then coming up with a plan to execute that.”

AARP Associate State Director of Community Outreach Ramon Harris says with the county seeing a growing, aging populace, it’s important programs are maintained to serve the needs of older persons.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Office of Aging ServicesShannon EfflerAARPsenior citizens
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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