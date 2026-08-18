City of Saline looking for best uses for Davenport-Curtiss Mansion

The group working to preserve and set a plan for the future of Saline’s historic Davenport-Curtiss Mansion says it wants to ensure it remains an iconic place for the community for years to come.

The Working Group was formed to evaluate potential public uses for the mansion since it was purchased by the city in January. The goal is to find community partnerships while also protecting the mansion’s legacy and the city’s finances.

Group Chair Rebecca Schneider says they’ve been visiting other municipally owned historic properties.

“We’re asking them, ‘What’s your operating plan? How do you rent this place out? What policies do you have? Where does your money come from? How do you get grant funding?’ All of those questions are things that we’re trying to gather information on.”

The next major event being planned for the museum grounds is the Labor Day BBQ on September 7th. It will feature live entertainment, historic impersonators, food, drinks and children’s and family activities.

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