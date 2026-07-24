Saline vote on future of Mill Pond Dam may not make November ballot

A question asking Saline voters about the future of the Mill Pond Dam may not make it on the November ballot.

The dam is a major part of the city’s history, but it’s in need of costly repairs. Some residents say they would like it removed to return the Saline River to its natural flow.

The City Council wants to ask voters their opinion, but City Manager Dan Swallow says getting the wording right is critical.

“How you phrase that is something that was discussed at some of the public comments to provide enough background in the limited number of words that you have, relative to ballot language, but also, at the end of the day have a clear yes or no question.”

The problem is timing. To get on the ballot, the question needs to get to the County Clerk’s Office by August 12th. Council members would require all the pertinent information by next week.

A special meeting would need to be called to give the City Clerk time to submit the referendum.

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