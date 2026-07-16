Saline City Manager Dan Swallow announces resignation

Due to new family obligations, Saline City Manager Dan Swallow is resigning. It will be effective August 21st.

Swallow made the announcement at this week’s City Council meeting. He says he’s recently taken on a greater role in taking care of his mother and managing his late father’s estate. Swallow says he needs to leave to properly address his family’s needs.

“Together, these responsibilities require substantial time, travel and attention, making it increasingly difficult to maintain the level of commitment and availability the City Manager position demands.”

Swallow has been on the job for ten months. He says he’s proud of many accomplishments during his tenure.

Mayor Brian Marl says they will quickly move to find an interim City Manager and begin the search for Swallow’s permanent replacement.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

